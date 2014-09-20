The iPhone 6 is released in Australia

Due to the time zone, Australian’s were the first in the world to get their hands on the brand new Apple iPhone 6 and Apple iPhone 6 plus.

The new iPhones address the biggest complaint from users, the screen size. The iPhone 6 comes in both a 4.7 inch and 5.5 inch version making it easier for users to see the content on the screen without having to zoom.

Other upgrades to the phone include an improved camera, faster processor and new design. The phone is also described as having a better battery life that it’s predecessor.

The starting price of the iPhone 6 is $869 with the larger screened iPhone 6 plus starting at $999 without a contract. The price of the device with mobile plans is comparable across all the carriers with Telstra expected to be the most popular.

Worldwide supply of the iPhones are expected to be stretched with the staged rollout. Waiting times for various models can be up to four weeks.